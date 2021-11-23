The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US patrol boats arrive in Ukraine to beef up Ukrainian navy

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 09:56

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 10:16
Two refitted former US Coast Guard patrol boats intended to bolster the Ukrainian navy have arrived at the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa, the Ukrainian navy said on Tuesday.
"We appreciate the contribution of the United States to deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," naval commander Oleksiy Neyizhpapa was quoted as saying.
The two new boats are part of a package of assistance to Ukraine that has been worth over $2.5 billion since 2014, the year Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists seized a swathe of eastern Ukraine.
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey on Nov. 24 - Turkish Presidency
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 10:20 AM
China: 'Certain people,' stop malicious hyping of tennis star Peng Shuai
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 10:05 AM
China military says US warship in Taiwan Strait creating risks
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 09:37 AM
US envoy to relay Israeli position on Lebanon martime border - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2021 08:32 AM
At least 45 people, including 12 children, killed in Bulgaria bus crash
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 06:31 AM
Joe Biden intends to run again in 2024 -White House
By REUTERS
11/23/2021 01:01 AM
France prime minister tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 11:26 PM
US CDC lowers Israel travel warning from 4 to 3
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 10:18 PM
US envoy returns from Ethiopia as Washington urges end to conflict
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 09:44 PM
Explosions expected in coming weeks due to defense experiments
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 09:23 PM
Bill limiting premiership to 8 years passes first vote
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 09:02 PM
Yamina MK, Egyptian consul in Israel discuss Gaza, Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 08:56 PM
IDF Iron Dome soldier arrested for rape of female colleague
By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
11/22/2021 08:08 PM
Firebomb thrower who injured a policeman arrested in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2021 07:50 PM
No injuries reported in fire in Manhattan building under construction
By REUTERS
11/22/2021 06:31 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by