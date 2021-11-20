The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US patrol boats sent to back up Ukrainian Navy near Black Sea

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 17:21
A ship carrying two refitted former US Coast Guard patrol boats designed to beef up the Ukrainian Navy transited the Dardanelles strait on Saturday days after Ukraine said it feared Russia might be preparing an attack on it.
The ship carrying the two Island-class patrol boats departed Baltimore for the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Nov. 8. Ukrainian sailors have already undergone extensive training on the vessels in the United States. Ukraine got two similar vessels in 2019.
The two new boats are part of a security package to Ukraine worth over $2.5 billion since 2014, the year when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and Russian-backed separatists seized a swath of eastern Ukraine, the US embassy in Kyiv says.
Saudi coalition says it attacked 13 Houthi targets in Yemen
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 04:47 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi cities, Aramco facilities
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 04:11 PM
Fire beaks out near Place de L'Opera in central Paris
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 12:54 PM
Labor MK calls for Blue and White to run in Labor's next primaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2021 12:13 PM
Poland reports fewer attempts to cross its border with Belarus
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 11:58 AM
Chinese tennis player will reappear publicly 'soon' amid gov't scandal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2021 07:54 AM
UK considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 04:38 AM
UAE wants to buy two Brazilian soccer teams - Brazilian President
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 02:24 AM
US demands immediate release of Yemeni staff detained by Houthis
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 01:15 AM
Biden is healthy, vigorous, fit for duty - White House physician
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 12:29 AM
Man killed in self-inflicted car accident in the Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2021 11:29 PM
Two Israelis shot in Arab town, police investigating
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2021 08:40 PM
Two bird flu infections, transmissible to humans, reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2021 01:55 PM
Lebanese central bank governor hands audit of his accounts to PM
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 12:34 PM
COVID: France to send police reinforcements to Guadeloupe after protests
By REUTERS
11/19/2021 12:25 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by