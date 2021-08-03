US: Pentagon under lock down due to security incident

The Pentagon in Washington, DC, was placed under lockdown due to a gunfire incident at the Pentagon Transit Center on Tuesday afternoon.The public was asked to avoid the area.The lockdown was lifted an hour after it was implemented, although traffic in the area continues to be diverted.
The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming.— Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021