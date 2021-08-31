The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US President Biden calls evacuation from Afghanistan a success

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 31, 2021 22:37
President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the evacuation from Afghanistan an extraordinary success in his first public remarks since the United States withdrew its military from the country on Monday, ending a 20-year war.
Palestinians riot on Gaza border for 4th night in a row - report
Abraham Accords anniversary to be marked by ceremony in Washington
Police knew number of Mount Meron worshipers should be limited in Jan.
Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2021 08:57 PM
Israeli DJ accused of virtually raping 10-year-old has arrest extended
Police launch new undercover unit to combat Arab sector crime, violence
COVID-19: IDF begins giving soldiers third vaccine dose
Mike Richards leaves executive producer role at Jeopardy
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2021 07:34 PM
Likud MK's nephew, 6-years-old, dies forgotten in a car near Gaza
US IRS delays tax deadlines for Ida storm victims to January 3
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2021 05:37 PM
Israeli who died in Thailand from jellyfish to not be buried in Israel
Canada to take in 5,000 Afghan refugees evacuated by the US
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2021 04:10 PM
Ra'am MK Iman Khatib-Yasin submits pledge of allegiance to Knesset
Jordan to release imprisoned Israeli businessman on bail
Barkat calls to re-examine IDF rules of engagement after Shmueli's death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by