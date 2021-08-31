US President Biden calls evacuation from Afghanistan a success
By REUTERS
AUGUST 31, 2021 22:37
President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the evacuation from Afghanistan an extraordinary success in his first public remarks since the United States withdrew its military from the country on Monday, ending a 20-year war.
