US President Biden congratulates Israel's President Herzog

US President Joe Biden sent a letter of congratulations to Isaac Herzog upon becoming the 11th president of the State of Israel on June 9.
Herzog replaced Reuven Rivlin, who exited the President's Residence after seven years of service.Before his exit, Rivlin had taken a trip to the White House, where he was hosted by Biden.
"I know that you are deeply committed to Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace and security alongside its neighbors," Biden wrote.
"I am confident that in the years ahead, you will make valuable contributions to promoting coexistence and tolerance within Israeli society and to championing a message of hope about the future."
The US president added that he remains dedicated to maintaining and strengthening the ongoing ties and partnership between Israel and the US, and thanked Herzog for being a "staunch supporter of our bilateral relationship."
This is a developing story.