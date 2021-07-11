US President Biden congratulates Israel's President Herzog

"I know that you are deeply committed to Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace and security alongside its neighbors," Biden wrote.

"I am confident that in the years ahead, you will make valuable contributions to promoting coexistence and tolerance within Israeli society and to championing a message of hope about the future."

The US president added that he remains dedicated to maintaining and strengthening the ongoing ties and partnership between Israel and the US, and thanked Herzog for being a "staunch supporter of our bilateral relationship."

