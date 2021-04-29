US President Biden to address threats posed by Iranian nuclear programs
By REUTERS
APRIL 29, 2021 04:39
US President Joe Biden said in his first speech to Congress that he will work closely with US allies to address threats posed by Iranian and North Korean nuclear programs "through diplomacy and stern deterrence."
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com