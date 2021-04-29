The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US President Joe Biden to Congress: 'Bring troops from Afghanistan home'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 29, 2021 05:03
Addressing US troops that are currently serving in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden said that "it is time to bring our troops home," during his first speech to Congress on Wednesday night. 
US President Biden to address threats posed by Iranian nuclear programs
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 04:39 AM
Joe Biden in speech: 'Let's raise the minimum wage to $15'
Biden: 'American Jobs Plan will help tackle the climate crisis'
Biden in first speech to Congress: 'Made great progress over 100 days'
US special envoy for Yemen to travel to region on Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 03:13 AM
US sending more than $100 million in COVID supplies to India
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 02:43 AM
Facebook benefits from pandemic ad spending, Apple may cause them issues
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 02:21 AM
Four killed at German hospital, woman arrested
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 01:45 AM
Republican rebuttal to Biden to warn against 'socialist dreams'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 01:38 AM
Biden will say 'America is on the move again' in speech to Congress
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 12:53 AM
US Senate approves measure to restore methane emissions regulations
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 12:27 AM
US charges three Georgia men with hate crimes in death of Ahmaud Arbery
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 12:14 AM
US Senate confirms Biden pick Power to head USAID
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2021 11:42 PM
Search warrants served at both Giuliani's home and office - attorney
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2021 10:21 PM
Gantz does not rule out rotation with Netanyahu if Netanyahu 2nd
