The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US probing allegations TikTok violated children's privacy - sources

By REUTERS  
JULY 8, 2020 01:46
WASHINGTON - The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Justice Department are looking into allegations that popular app TikTok failed to live up to a 2019 agreement aimed at protecting children's privacy, according to two people interviewed by the agencies.

A staffer in a Massachusetts tech policy group and another source said they took part in separate conference calls with FTC and Justice Department officials to discuss accusations the China-based short video sharing app had failed to live up to an agreement announced in February 2019.

The Center for Digital Democracy, Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and others in May asked the FTC look into their allegations TikTok failed to delete videos and personal information about users age 13 and younger as it had agreed to do, among other violations.

Reuters could not determine whether any action would be taken against TikTok by either of the two agencies.

A TikTok spokesman said they take "safety seriously for all our users," adding that in the United States they "accommodate users under 13 in a limited app experience that introduces additional safety and privacy protections designed specifically for a younger audience."

Officials from both the FTC, which reached the original consent agreement with TikTok, and Justice Department, which often files court documents for the FTC, met via video with representatives of the groups to discuss the matter, said David Monahan, a campaign manager with the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood.

"I got the sense from our conversation that they are looking into the assertions that we raised in our complaint," Monahan said.

A second person, speaking privately, confirmed that advocates had met with officials from the two agencies to discuss concerns TikTok violated the consent decree.

The FTC declined to comment. The Justice Department had no immediate comment.
Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament in protest over lockdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 01:16 AM
US coronavirus cases hit 3 million, stoking fears of overwhelmed hospitals
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 01:14 AM
Venezuela top court ousts leaders of Guaido's party ahead of vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 12:34 AM
Israel’s Judo team begins quarantine after member has COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 12:16 AM
Beitar Illit mayor against lockdown: Will turn us into a COVID-19 hotspot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 11:59 PM
US will restrict visas for some Chinese officials over Tibet - Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 11:57 PM
Netanyahu: Summer camps must be closed immediately – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 11:43 PM
US withdrawal from WHO to take effect July 2021 - UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 11:28 PM
Turkey says six killed in bomb attack near Syria border
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 10:47 PM
Turkey, Italy agree Libya needs political solution
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 10:43 PM
Investigators identify remains of one of 43 students missing in Mexico
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 10:32 PM
Teacher infected with COVID-19, kids at 3 kindergartens enter quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 10:29 PM
Philippines' Duterte tells citizens not to fear anti-terror bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 10:28 PM
Man drowns at Tel Aviv beach
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 09:21 PM
496 IDF personnel infected with coronavirus since beginning of outbreak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 09:06 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by