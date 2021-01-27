The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US returns indictment against Oath Keeper members over plot to storm US Capitol

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 27, 2021 23:52
The US has secured an indictment against three members of the far-right "Oath Keepers" militia, charging they conspired to storm the US Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.
Microsoft investigating Outlook issues for North America users
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 11:57 PM
Clashes continue in Tripoli, Lebanon between rioters and police
Dozens violate lockdown after police disperse yeshiva in Beitar Illit
Israeli public hospitals to receive increased budgets for 2021
Morocco to start vaccinations on Thursday, palace says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 09:53 PM
Top Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 09:38 PM
COVID-19 death toll in the Americas reaches 1 million people
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 09:29 PM
White House monitoring situation involving GameStop, other firms
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 08:42 PM
Bulgaria's vice president tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 07:54 PM
Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 07:48 PM
Police to test people on election day to locate quarantine violators
Coronavirus in Israel: Minimum vaccination age lowered to 35
Navalny's brother arrested following police raid of home
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 07:28 PM
US terrorism advisory: Heightened threat after presidential inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 07:23 PM
US reviewing China genocide ruling to make sure it sticks
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 06:46 PM
