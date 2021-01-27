US reviewing China genocide ruling to make sure it sticks

The US State Department is reviewing a Trump administration determination that China has committed genocide by repressing Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region to make sure it sticks, President Joe Biden's pick to be UN ambassador said on Wednesday.

"The State Department is reviewing that now because all of the procedures were not followed," Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the US Senate Foreign Relations committee. "They're looking to make sure that they are followed to ensure that that designation is held."

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the move last week, one day before Biden took office, "after careful examination of the available facts," accusing the Chinese Communist Party of crimes against humanity targeting the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities since at least March 2017.