The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US reviewing China genocide ruling to make sure it sticks

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 27, 2021 18:46
The US State Department is reviewing a Trump administration determination that China has committed genocide by repressing Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region to make sure it sticks, President Joe Biden's pick to be UN ambassador said on Wednesday.
"The State Department is reviewing that now because all of the procedures were not followed," Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the US Senate Foreign Relations committee. "They're looking to make sure that they are followed to ensure that that designation is held."
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the move last week, one day before Biden took office, "after careful examination of the available facts," accusing the Chinese Communist Party of crimes against humanity targeting the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities since at least March 2017.
Police to test people on election day to locate quarantine violators
Coronavirus in Israel: Minimum vaccination age lowered to 35
Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 07:35 PM
Navalny's brother arrested following police raid of home
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 07:28 PM
US terrorism advisory: Heightened threat after presidential inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 07:23 PM
Gantz presents new plan for drafting yeshiva students
18 vaccinated prisoners at Sharon Prison test positive for COVID-19
Shas parliamentary aid tests positive for COVID-19
Two suspects in their 20s allegedly assault senior, steal his marijuana
Mexican president 'stable, well' after COVID-19 diagnosis, minister says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 04:42 PM
30 cases of South African COVID-19 variant found in Israel so far
Haifa school that invited left-wing organization head faces sanctions
International team disables world's most dangerous malware
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 03:58 PM
Confirmed COVID-19 patient found on return flight from Dubai
Some 40 IDF lookout soldiers in Gaza border base diagnosed with COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by