BREAKING NEWS

US sanctions Russia for poisoning Alexei Navalny

By REUTERS  
MARCH 2, 2021 16:27
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Russian individuals and entities over Russia's attempt to kill opposition figure Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent, senior Biden administration officials said.
The officials, speaking to reporters on a conference call, said the moves were being taken in coordination with the European Union. They reiterated President Joe Biden's call for Russia to release Navalny from prison.
The sanctions were a response to what the officials said was a Russian attempt to assassinate Navalny last year, an accusation Russia denies. Biden's predecessor, former president Donald Trump, had not levied punishment on Russia over the Navalny attack.
Biden has taken a tougher approach to Russian President Vladimir Putin than Trump.
“The United States is neither seeking to reset our relations with Russia, nor are we seeking to escalate," one official said.
"We believe that the United States and our partners must be clear and impose costs when Russia’s behavior crosses boundaries that are respected by responsible nations, and we believe there should be guard rails on how these adversarial aspects of our relationship play out," the official said.
Three media workers shot dead in eastern Afghanistan - gov't officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 04:32 PM
Palestinian Authority: We gave 200 COVID-19 vaccines to Jordan
Coronavirus: Special education to reopen in green, yellow, orange cities
German prosecutor gets complaint over journalist Jamal Khashoggi death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 03:31 PM
Netherlands postpones Qatar trade mission over World Cup worker concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 03:28 PM
Japan says woman dies after taking COVID vaccine, cause of death unclear
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 12:53 PM
Iraq receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 12:14 PM
Gorbachev to mark 90th birthday on Zoom as Putin lauds him
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 12:03 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Those recovered must also vaccinate - Health Min.
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,624 new cases, 5.2% of tests return positive
Kinneret rises by 1 cm, 48.5 cm below upper red line
5 Border Police injured in east Jerusalem disturbances
IDF thwarts smuggling of 80 kg of drugs from Egypt
Ministers to discuss entry of Israelis into country ahead of elections
Tobacco exporter faces slavery charges in landmark Brazil case
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 05:37 AM
