The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US sanctions Russian institute linked to dangerous malware

US officials have recently been o filing a glut of indictments against hackers in Russia, China, and Iran, levying sanctions, and issuing several warnings about state-backed digital intrusions.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 00:00
People walk past a floor graphic during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. (photo credit: STEVE MARCUS/REUTERS)
People walk past a floor graphic during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017.
(photo credit: STEVE MARCUS/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON  - Washington imposed sanctions on Friday on a Russian research institute tied to the development of a dangerous computer program capable of causing catastrophic industrial damage.
The US Treasury Department alleged that the Russian government-backed Central Scientific Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics - also known by its Russian acronym, TsNIIKhM - was responsible for "building customized tools that enabled the attack" on an unidentified petrochemical facility in the Middle East in 2017.
The attack electrified the cybersecurity community when it was made public by researchers later that year because - unlike typical digital intrusions aimed at stealing data or holding it for ransom - it appeared aimed at causing physical damage to the facility itself by disabling its safety system.
Nathan Brubaker, an analyst with cybersecurity company FireEye - which discovered the software involved - said that made it uniquely dangerous because disabling safety systems at a plant like that one could lead to serious consequences, such as a fire or an explosion.
"The acute nature of the threat is what makes it scary," Brubaker said. "Blowing things up and killing people – that’s terrifying."
Treasury added that last year the attackers behind the malware were reported to be scanning and probing at least 20 electric utilities in the United States for vulnerabilities.
The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Russia routinely denies allegations linking it to cyberattacks on foreign soil.
US officials have been on a tear in the past month, filing a glut of indictments against hackers in Russia, China, and Iran, levying sanctions, and issuing several warnings about state-backed digital intrusions.
Experts see the flood of activity as way of warning hostile powers away from interfering in the Nov. 3 US elections, less than two weeks away. 


Tags Russia sanctions Russian hackers Russia-US Malware
Brazil health auth. OKs import of 6 mln doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 11:49 PM
AstraZeneca, Oxford allowed to resume COVID-19 vaccine trial in US
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 10:00 PM
Global watchdog keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing "grey list"
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 05:35 PM
Blast causes fire at petrochemical plant in southwest Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 05:09 PM
Palestinians assaulted by Israeli settlers near Yitzhar
Edelstein to request increase in fines for COVID-19 violations
Dutch daily coronavirus cases hit nearly 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 03:42 PM
Swiss report record 6,634 new COVID infections, 10 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 03:38 PM
Saudi-led coalition destroyed two Yemeni Houthi drones
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 03:13 PM
Shlomi Shabbat leaves hospital after coronavirus hospitalization
Erdogan says Turkey tested Russian S-400s, shrugs off US reaction
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 02:20 PM
Bnei Brak reclassified from orange to yellow city
People with 'O' blood group are less likely to catch COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 10:25 AM
Police break up wedding, guest smashes police car windshield
COVID-19 spreading more quickly than in spring, French epidemiologist sai
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 10:18 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by