US sanctions two Xinjiang-linked Chinese officials

The United States on Monday announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials linked to China's Xinjiang region, where Washington says ethnic Muslims have been the victims of genocide.

Canada is imposing sanctions against four Chinese officials and one entity over human rights violations in China's Xinjiang region affecting ethnic Muslims, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

The sanctions are being done in coordination with the United States and United Kingdom, and in solidarity with the European Union, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement. The EU imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials on Monday.

"Mounting evidence points to systemic, state-led human rights violations by Chinese authorities," the statement said.

An announcement on the website of the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control named the officials as Wang Junzheng and Chen Mingguo.