US says it had good, productive talks on Iran with Russia
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 22:27
US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley had what he called "good and productive" discussions about the Iran nuclear issue with his Russian counterpart in Moscow this week, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com