US says it takes 'seriously' reports of beaten Americans in Afghanistan

The United States takes reports of Americans being harassed or beaten in Kabul "extraordinarily seriously," the US State Department said on Friday, adding the Taliban have assured Washington they will allow Afghans who wish to leave the country to do so after August 31.

Department spokesperson Ned Price, in a briefing, also said a number of countries in Europe, the Middle East, and in Central Asia have been or will soon be transiting Americans and potentially others who have been evacuated from Kabul through their territory.