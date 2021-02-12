US says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 12, 2021 22:11
North Korea's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to the denuclearization of the country, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing on Friday.
