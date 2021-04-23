The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US scrambles fighter jets to escort Russian anti-submarine warplanes

By REUTERS  
APRIL 23, 2021 11:25
The United States scrambled jets to escort Russian Tupolev Tu-142 anti-submarine aircraft as they made a routine flight across the Pacific, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying on Friday.
Japan PM Suga declares virus emergency for Tokyo 3 months before Olympics
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 01:03 PM
SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA mission to space station
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 12:56 PM
Bennett to Liberman: No deal on ultra-Orthodox
Police warn parents about 'rape day' content on social media
Coronavirus: Israel passes 5 million vaccinated with second dose
Russia says it has begun pulling back troops from Crimea after drills
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 09:39 AM
Yeshiva students attacked in Ramle, two suspects arrested
US CDC probes new death, hospitalization after J&J vaccine shots
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 08:56 AM
Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone -state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 02:01 AM
Fire breaks out near Haifa, people claim to hear explosions -report
Iran has not made any irreversible nuclear moves- US general
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2021 11:26 PM
Hamas condemns PA for Facebook hacks
Putin: Russia ready to host Ukraine president for talks in Moscow
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2021 06:40 PM
Manhattan subway bomber sentenced to life plus 30 yrs in prison
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2021 06:38 PM
Pelosi says she will allow Republican input on proposed Jan. 6 commission
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/22/2021 06:35 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by