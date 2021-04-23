US scrambles fighter jets to escort Russian anti-submarine warplanes
By REUTERS
APRIL 23, 2021 11:25
The United States scrambled jets to escort Russian Tupolev Tu-142 anti-submarine aircraft as they made a routine flight across the Pacific, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying on Friday.
