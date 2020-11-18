US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lands in Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel Wednesday as part of his diplomatic tour of the Middle East.The secretary was greeted at the runway by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, as well as several officials from the Foreign Ministry, including protocol chief Gil Haskel and deputy director-general David Roet.scheduled to meet with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, who arrived in Israel earlier in the day.He is also set to visit the settlement of Psagot in the West Bank.The visit to Israel is part of Pompeo's tour of the Middle East, which includes France, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Georgia and Saudi Arabia. This will likely be his last diplomatic tour of the region as secretary of state, following President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the US elections.In addition to meetings with Israeli officials, Pompeo is
