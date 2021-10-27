The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

US secretary of state spoke with Sudanese PM, welcomes his release from custody

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 27, 2021 02:38
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok late on Tuesday and welcomed his release from custody, the US State Department said.
Blinken reiterated his call on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention, the State Department said in a statement.
Sudan's armed forces chief defended the military's seizure of power earlier on Tuesday, saying he had ousted the government to avoid civil war, while protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against the takeover after a day of deadly clashes.
Haiti crippled by fuel shortages as gang leader demands PM resign
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 03:22 AM
Saudi Arabia destroys drone that attempted to attack airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 02:06 AM
Criminal charges not 'ruled out' in shooting on Alec Baldwin film
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 01:15 AM
US comedian Mort Sahl dead at age 94
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 01:12 AM
US Senate confirms Flake, McCain, Kennedy, Udall as ambassadors
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 12:28 AM
One killed, five wounded in Gedera car accident
Shai Raichner elected Nahal Sorek mayor
White House in contact with Gulf countries about Sudan military coup
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2021 05:34 PM
US alarmed by Iran's actions since leaving nuclear talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2021 05:33 PM
Sudan's PM's office says Hamdok is 'recognized executive authority'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2021 04:28 PM
Driver of school bus arrested for drunk driving
Man attacks medical staff in a Jerusalem hospital
Netanyahu's car damaged in crash while he was elsewhere - report
COVID-19 in Israel: 722 IDF soldiers have virus
Fibromyalgia to be recognized as a disability for the first time
