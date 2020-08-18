The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US Senate concludes Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Trump

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 18, 2020 19:06
Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort, the WikiLeaks website and others to try to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, a Senate intelligence panel report said on Tuesday.
WikiLeaks played a key role in Russia's effort to assist Republican Trump against Democrat Hillary Clinton and likely knew it was helping Russian intelligence, said the report, which is likely to be the most definitive public account of the 2016 election controversy.The report found President Vladimir Putin personally directed the Russian efforts to hack computer networks and accounts affiliated with the Democratic Party and leak information damaging to Clinton.
The panel, formally called the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, also alleged Manafort collaborated with Russians, including oligarch Oleg Deripaska and an alleged Russian intelligence operative, Konstantin Kilimnik, before during and after the election.
The panel found Manafort's role and proximity to Trump created opportunities for Russian intelligence, saying his "high-level access and willingness to share information with individuals closely affiliated with the Russian intelligence services... represented a grave counterintelligence threat."
It was not clear what effect, if any, the report might have on the current US presidential campaign in which Trump faces Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 U.S. election.
Opinion polls show former vice president Biden has built an expansive lead in nearly every battleground state that Trump won narrowly in 2016, as the Republican's approval numbers tumble amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Russia's alleged election interference, which Moscow denies, sparked a two-year-long US investigation headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Mueller found no conclusive evidence of coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign in a report released last year. He pointed at 10 instances in which Trump may have attempted to impede his investigation but did not say whether this amounted to obstruction of justice.
Trump and his supporters have consistently bristled at suggestions foreign interference helped his upset 2016 victory and sought to discredit the intelligence agencies' findings as the politically charged work of a "deep state."
Founded by Julian Assange, WikiLeaks published thousands of emails hacked from Clinton's campaign and a top campaign aide in the weeks before the 2016 election, yielding a drum beat of negative coverage about the Democrat.
"WikiLeaks actively sought, and played, a key role in the Russian campaign and very likely knew it was assisting a Russian intelligence influence effort, the report said, saying the panel found "significant indications that Julian Assange and WikiLeaks have benefited from Russian government support."
As Russian military intelligence and WikiLeaks released the hacked documents, the report said Trump's campaign sought advance notice, devised messaging strategies to amplify them "and encouraged further theft of information and ... leaks."
"The Trump campaign publicly undermined the attribution of the hack-and-leak campaign to Russia and was indifferent to whether it and WikiLeaks were furthering a Russian election interference effort," the report added.
The committee could not establish the extent to which Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone had real inside access to WikiLeaks materials, the report said.

Russian major-general dies, three servicemen injured after blast in Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 06:48 PM
Russian, US defense chiefs discuss measures to build trust
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 06:14 PM
Lukashenko says Belarus has deployed military on its western borders
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 06:08 PM
Lukashenko says Belarus has deployed military on its western borders
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 05:59 PM
Hariri: punishment must be served after UN-backed tribunal verdict
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 05:50 PM
Rivlin: If Hamas wants war, it will get a war
Trump says will talk to Russia about Belarus, protests seem peaceful
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 05:29 PM
El Al will extend its temporary suspension of flights until September
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/18/2020 05:23 PM
US sues Teva over alleged kickbacks for multiple sclerosis drug
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 05:22 PM
Incendiary balloons start 18 fires in southern Israel
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 08/18/2020 05:06 PM
WikiLeaks likely knew it helped Russian intelligence in 2016 - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 05:00 PM
Mossad head meets UAE national security adviser in Abu Dhabi - WAM
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 04:59 PM
Trump says he will posthumously pardon activist Susan B. Anthony
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 04:41 PM
Postmaster General to testify Friday before US Senate panel
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 04:36 PM
Hariri tribunal judge: Evidence against three accomplices insufficient
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 03:54 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by