US Senate passes Biden's COVID-19 relief bill, sending it back to House
By REUTERS
MARCH 6, 2021 20:23
The Senate passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Saturday, plowing through a round-the-clock marathon of debate, negotiation and amendment proposals to adopt one of the largest legislative packages in US history.
