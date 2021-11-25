The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US should not have any illusions about Taiwan, says China

China says the issue of Taiwan, which it claims as Chinese territory, is the most sensitive in its ties with the United States.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 09:14

Updated: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 09:44
Veterans take part in a flag raising ceremony at a former military post on Kinmen, Taiwan, October 15, 2021. Sitting on the front line between Taiwan and China, Kinmen is the last place where the two engaged in major fighting, in 1958 at the height of the Cold War. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG)
Veterans take part in a flag raising ceremony at a former military post on Kinmen, Taiwan, October 15, 2021. Sitting on the front line between Taiwan and China, Kinmen is the last place where the two engaged in major fighting, in 1958 at the height of the Cold War.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG)
There is no room for compromise over Taiwan and the United States should not have any illusions about this, China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Washington had of late made a series of "provocations" on several issues.
China says the issue of Taiwan, which it claims as Chinese territory, is the most sensitive in its ties with the United States, the country that is also Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier.
Sharp differences over Taiwan persisted during a virtual meeting https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-raised-concerns-over-xinjiang-tibet-hong-kong-xi-warns-taiwan-red-line-2021-11-16 earlier this month between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi said that those in Taiwan who seek independence, and their supporters in the United States, were "playing with fire."
Asked at a monthly news briefing in Beijing to comment on Sino-US military ties in the light to those talks, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said having a healthy and stable relationship was good for both and what the world expected.
China is willing to maintain exchanges and cooperation with the United States, he added.
Honor guards perform Taiwan national flag lowering ceremony at Liberty Square in Taipei, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Taipei, Taiwan, April 1, 2020. (credit: REUTERS)Honor guards perform Taiwan national flag lowering ceremony at Liberty Square in Taipei, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Taipei, Taiwan, April 1, 2020. (credit: REUTERS)
"However, for a period of time, the US side has said a lot of irresponsible things and done a lot of provocative things on Taiwan, the South China Sea, and close up reconnaissance by warships and aircraft," Wu said.
China has principles for the development of relations between the two militaries, which is to say its sovereignty, dignity, and core interests cannot be violated, he added.
"Especially on the Taiwan issue, China has no room for compromise, and the US side should not have any illusions about this."
Democratically-rule Taiwan has denounced China for its stepped up diplomatic and military pressure to try and force the island into accepting Chinese sovereignty.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has vowed to defend the island, and says only its people can decide its future. 


