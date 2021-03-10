The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US state, defense secretaries to travel to Japan and South Korea next week

By REUTERS  
MARCH 10, 2021 14:52
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Japan and South Korea next week, their agencies said on Wednesday, in the first overseas trip by members of the Biden administration.
The visits reflect growing concerns about the challenge posed by a rising China and North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.
Blinken and Austin will hold “2 plus 2” dialogs with their Japanese and South Korean counterparts March 16-18, the State Department said in a statement.
The United States is looking to strengthen ties with key allies as China takes an increasingly aggressive foreign policy approach in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere.
Together with South Korea and Japan, the Biden administration is also conducting a full review of its policy towards North Korea.
France working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport -govt spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 02:56 PM
Messaging app Viber stops Myanmar ads sales pending investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 02:42 PM
Russia slows Twitter's speed over failure to remove banned content
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 11:20 AM
Coronavirus: 3,055 new cases on Tuesday, 653 in serious condition
I still don't believe Meghan, says Piers Morgan after leaving job
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 10:17 AM
South Korean hospitals extract extra COVID vaccine doses from vials
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 10:07 AM
Violence in Arab communities will see a significant change, says Ohana
Hawaii governor signs emergency proclamation after heavy rains & flooding
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 07:37 AM
Pentagon approves extension of reduced National Guard presence in Capitol
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 07:33 AM
Arkansas passes ban on all abortions except in medical emergencies
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 01:26 AM
Myanmar police say fled to India after refusing to shoot protesters
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 01:19 AM
Biden North Korea review expected 'in next month or so' - US official
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 01:17 AM
Quad nations to announce financing for India COVID vaccine output -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2021 12:22 AM
Iraq denies negotiations with Israel – report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by