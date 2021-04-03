The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US State Department: King Abdullah of Jordan 'has our full support'

By REUTERS  
APRIL 3, 2021 23:06
The US State Department said on Saturday that King Abdullah is a "key partner" of the United States and "has our full support" amid reports that his half-brother Prince Hamza had been questioned - possibly in relation to an alleged plot to destabilize the country.
In an email, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, "We are closely following the reports and in touch with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support."
The Jordanian military said on Saturday that Hamza bin Hussein, former crown prince, was asked to halt actions used to target the country's "security and stability." People familiar with the affair told Reuters it could have been related to a plot to destabilize the country.
Details surrounding the incident remain unclear.
