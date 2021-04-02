US State Dept confirms plans for indirect Iran nuclear talks

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday that the United States had agreed to talks with European, Russian and Chinese partners to identify issues involved in returning to compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran."These remain early days and we don't anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead. But we believe this is a healthy step forward," Price said in a statement.Iran will reject any indirect talks with the United States, or a step-by-step lifting of sanctions at a meeting of participants of the 2015 nuclear accord next week, state-run Press TV reported on Friday, quoting an unnamed informed source."In line with the unchangeable guideline of Iran’s (Supreme) Leader, any result of the (nuclear accord commission) which would be based on the idea of a step-by-step removal of the sanctions or indirect negotiations with the US will not be acceptable," the source said, according to Press TV's website.