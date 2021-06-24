The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US State Dept OK's possible sale of F-16s, missiles to Philippines

By REUTERS  
JUNE 24, 2021 23:47
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets, as well as Sidewinder and Harpoon missiles, to the Philippines in three separate deals with a combined value of more than $2.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The Philippines is looking for a new multi-role fighter jet and is evaluating the F-16 and the SAAB Abs Gripen.
The U.S. announcement comes as the United States seeks to renew an agreement with Manila governing the U.S. troop presence in the country, which is critical to Washington’s strategy to counter ever-expanding Chinese activity in the region.
Last week, the Philippines again suspended a move to scrap the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement that had been due to expire in August.
The government of the Philippines has requested to buy 10 F-16C Block 70/72 aircraft and two F-16D Block 70/72 aircraft made by Lockheed Martin Co. That arms package, which includes spares and training, is valued at up to $2.43 billion, the Pentagon said.
Despite the State Department approval, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded. Often during a competition, the State Department will approve the export of weapons before a winner has been named.
Eric Sayers, a visiting fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, said it appeared to be "a proactive effort by Washington to ensure the United States remains the security partner of choice for Manila."
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency also notified Congress on Thursday of the possible sale of two missile packages to the Philippines.
One was for 12 Harpoon Air Launched Block II Missiles, two training missiles, spares and equipment made by Boeing and valued at up to $120 million, the Pentagon said.
Another was for 24 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II tactical missiles, 24 training missiles and spare parts made by Raytheon Technologies and valued at up to $42.4 million, the Pentagon said.
The Philippines is a U.S. treaty ally and several military agreements are dependent on the Visiting Forces Agreement, which provides rules for the rotation of thousands of U.S. troops in and out of the Philippines for war drills and exercises.
Having the ability to rotate in troops is important not only for the defense of the Philippines, but strategically for the United States when it comes to countering China's increasingly assertive behavior in the region.
"The package is a serious step that will certainly get Beijing's attention," said Sayers.
14-year-old boy drowns in reservoir near Beit Shemesh
Election Day should be a 'day off,' US President Joe Biden says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 12:49 AM
Pfizer halts distribution of anti-smoking drug after finding carcinogen
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 12:18 AM
WHO estimates COVID-19 boosters needed yearly for most vulnerable
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2021 09:30 PM
Ashkelon residents asked to get tested after coronavirus found in sewage
Five children injured in explosion in Mitzpe Ramon in Israel's South
Pelosi announces new committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2021 07:07 PM
Indigenous Canadians find 751 unmarked graves at residential school
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2021 07:05 PM
Oxford researchers develop blood test predictor of vaccine efficacy
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2021 06:03 PM
Twenty-eight killed in northern Afghan province as fighting intensifies
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2021 05:17 PM
Second fire breaks out in moshav near Ben-Gurion Airport
Coronavirus cabinet to meet at Prime Minister's office on Sunday
Coronavirus in Israel: Six IDF members test positive for COVID
Kremlin accuses British warship of unacceptable 'provocation'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2021 12:48 PM
About half of COVID cases from outside country were vaccinated
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by