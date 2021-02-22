The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US State Dept spokesman calls Iranian leader's comment 'a threat'

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 22:27
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday said a comment by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei about uranium enrichment "sounds like a threat" and declined to respond to what he described as "hypotheticals" and "posturing."
Price reiterated US willingness to engage in talks with Iran about returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.
Khamenei said on Monday Iran might enrich uranium up to 60% purity if the country needed it and would never yield to US pressure over its nuclear activity.
US energy regulator to examine climate change threat to power reliability
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 11:48 PM
Iran ends implementation of protocol allowing snap inspections by IAEA
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 11:22 PM
Blinken stresses importance of two-state solution in call with Israeli FM
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 11:21 PM
Mask wearing against COVID-19 next winter may be necessary, UK official
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 10:16 PM
US outraged by recent rocket attacks in Iraq but will not lash out
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 10:11 PM
Russia calls planned EU sanctions over Navalny unlawful
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 09:55 PM
Trump accuses US top court over 'fishing expedition' for his taxes
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 09:05 PM
Coronavirus: 27,647 Israeli children now in quarantine because of COVID
Iran's nuclear program is "worrying" topic - French foreign minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 08:02 PM
Netanyahu instructs mayors who threaten to open schools to follow the law
Government to create a committee to investigate Tzofit flood disaster
Rockets hit Baghdad green zone, no casualties - Iraqi military
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 06:57 PM
IDF arrests two suspects who attempted to infiltrate Israel from Jordan
Floods expected in southern Israel, hikers warned not to dip in the water
11-year-old girl with COVID-19 hospitalized, in serious condition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by