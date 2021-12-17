US 'strongly condemns' West Bank terror attack

The United States strongly condemned Thursday's terror attack in the West Bank which killed one Israeli and wounded two more, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Friday morning.

"Our thoughts are with the victims of this attack and their families," added Price.

