The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US 'strongly condemns' West Bank terror attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2021 05:19
The United States strongly condemned Thursday's terror attack in the West Bank which killed one Israeli and wounded two more, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Friday morning.
"Our thoughts are with the victims of this attack and their families," added Price.
Israeli shot dead in Taiba 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2021 03:42 AM
Four children die in London house fire - police
By REUTERS
12/17/2021 02:14 AM
US House Jan. 6 probe subpoenas Trump adviser who prepared Powerpoint
By REUTERS
12/17/2021 12:39 AM
Pfizer files for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents
By REUTERS
12/17/2021 12:19 AM
Palestinians detect first cases of Omicron variant
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 06:24 PM
EU states can use Pfizer's anti-COVID pill - regulator
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 06:14 PM
US hits more Chinese companies over ties to alleged human rights abuses
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:58 PM
Haim Walder, author accused of rape, summoned to Safed rabbinic court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 05:53 PM
Missionaries kidnapped in October by Haitian gang released
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:41 PM
Melania Trump launches new NFT venture
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:19 PM
Rights groups report wave of abuses against Tigrayans in Ethiopia
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 04:28 PM
Man indicted for driving Damascus Gate stabber to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 04:19 PM
Lebanon's central bank offers dollars amid deep financial crisis
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 04:10 PM
Detention of 14-year-old Sheikh Jarrah stabber extended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 03:30 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 64 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 02:12 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by