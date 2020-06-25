The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

US Supreme Court bolsters Donald Trump's power over rapid deportation

By REUTERS  
JUNE 25, 2020 17:09
The US Supreme Court on Thursday enhanced the ability of President Donald Trump's administration to quickly deport illegal immigrants, including asylum seekers, without judicial review, handing him a victory in a case concerning one of his signature issues in an election year.
The justices ruled 7-2 in favor of the administration in its appeal of a lower court ruling that a Sri Lankan farmer named Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam had a right to have a judge review the government's handling of his bid for asylum. The justices found that limiting judicial scrutiny of his rapid deportation case, known as expedited removal, did not violate key safeguards of individual liberty in the US Constitution.
Lod soccer team bus driver catches COVID-19, unclear if team can play
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 05:07 PM
India claims China amassed troops along border, violating of agreements
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 04:58 PM
IDF spokesperson Zilberman begins quarantine after exposed to COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 04:17 PM
Moderna names Catalent as manufacturing partner for COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 04:14 PM
EU's drug regulator endorses Gilead's remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 03:49 PM
Iran's new coronavirus death toll climbs above 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 02:27 PM
Dozens enter quarantine after prison guard tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 02:13 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.47 million, death toll at 482,389
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 01:41 PM
Elad petitions High Court after gov't decision to lockdown city
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 12:35 PM
easyJet to resume flights to Paris, Milan and Barcelona in July
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 12:21 PM
Education Ministry: 861 students, teachers infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 12:11 PM
Indonesia reports 1,178 new coronavirus infections, cases pass 50,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 12:02 PM
Gulf coronavirus infections surpass 400,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 12:00 PM
Russia reports more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 11:58 AM
Miri Regev addressed Trump's expected declaration regarding annexatio
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 10:25 AM
