The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US to announce plan for Medicare, Medicaid to cover early COVID-19 vaccine

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 06:51
The US Trump administration will this week announce a plan to cover out-of-pocket costs of COVID-19 vaccines for millions of Americans who receive Medicare or Medicaid, Politico reported late on Monday, citing four people with knowledge of the plan.
According to the plans, Medicare and Medicaid will now cover vaccines that receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The changes are expected to be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the report added.
The planned rule will also address other COVID-19 related issues like expanding flexibility for Medicaid patients seeking care for the coronavirus, Politico reported.
CMS did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular working hours.


Tags United States Medicare Coronavirus COVID-19
Saudi Arabia condemns cartoons offending Prophet Muhammad
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 06:32 AM
Twitter flags Trump tweet on mail-in ballots over "disputed" content
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 06:01 AM
Mexico reports 4,166 new coronavirus cases, 247 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 03:47 AM
Philippines' Duterte wants gov't-to-gov't deal for COVID-19 vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 02:58 AM
2 militants killed in southern Turkey after large blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 10:44 PM
Police disperse wedding in Rahat with 500 in attendance
Kalkilya man indicted for attempted terror attack in Rosh Ha'ayin
Grades 1-4 will study in capsules, hairdressers will reopen next week
Netanyahu not going into isolation following PMO secretary's infection
Coronavirus in Israel: 569 patients diagnosed since Sunday
Coronavirus Cabinet discussing opening up shops, schools
Cure, not vaccine, needed to beat coronavirus, Brazil's Bolsonaro says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 06:30 PM
No confidence motion in Netanyahu falls by 34 to 47 votes
Airstrikes on Syrian rebel camp kill 20 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 06:00 PM
China gives six US media outlets one week to report on operations
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 05:26 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by