The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US to have permanent troop presence in Poland as defense pact agreed

Poland currently hosts a rotating contingent of over 4,000 US troops. A permanent presence, which the statement says will now number at least 5,500 troops, is likely to cost Poland more.

By REUTERS  
JULY 31, 2020 17:38
The United States will establish a permanent military presence in Poland as it deploys around 1,000 additional US  troops there, Poland's Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Poland is setting growing store by its bilateral defense relationship with its NATO partner, fearful of an increasingly assertive posture from Russia to the east since Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.On June 12 last year, U.S. President Donald Trump agreed, with Polish President Andrzej Duda beside him at the White House, to send 1,000 more troops to his NATO ally.
But negotiations on the details of where the troops would be stationed and how much Poland would pay dragged on for years.
"We did it. We have finished the negotiations on military cooperation," Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in a statement.
Poland currently hosts a rotating contingent of over 4,000 US troops. A permanent presence, which the statement says will now number at least 5,500 troops, is likely to cost Poland more.
The deal also involves the development of expertise for Polish forces in the areas of reconnaissance and command, with the possibility of more U.S. forces coming to Poland in case of an increased threat, the statement said.
The financial details of the new deal were not revealed in the ministry's statement.
The US military on Wednesday expanded on plans to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany and indicated that some of them could be moved to Poland or the Baltic states.
It was unclear from Friday's statement where the additional 1,000 troops would come from, and whether some would be reassigned from Germany. Poland's Defense Ministry was not immediately available to comment and the US embassy declined to do so.
US officials have insisted that the agreement with Poland and the decision to pull some US troops out of Germany are separate matters.


Tags United States poland NATO
First Amendment group files new suit against Trump over blocked Twitter users
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 06:00 PM
Protesters in Jerusalem, Caesarea call on Netanyahu to resign
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 05:03 PM
Russia pledges reciprocal steps after EU sanctions for alleged cyberattacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 04:29 PM
20-year-old woman found dead in Wadi Qelt, West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 03:29 PM
Explosions heard near Tabriz in Iran
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 02:06 PM
One US Marine dead, eight missing after "tragic incident" off California
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 02:04 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.38 million, death toll at 673,277
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 01:43 PM
Health Ministry to announce uniform gathering restrictions on Monday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 01:43 PM
Temple Mount closes to visitors amid Eid al-Adha
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 12:40 PM
Hong Kong reports 121 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 12:00 PM
Philippines records 4,063 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 11:58 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 840,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 11:02 AM
Balfour protesters approved to hold protest procession through Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 11:00 AM
China rejects accusations of hacking US vaccine developer Moderna
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 10:59 AM
Nine killed in Crimea minibus crash after driver falls asleep at wheel
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 10:57 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by