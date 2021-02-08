US to rejoin UN Human Rights Council, reversing Trump's withdrawal



"We intend to do so knowing that the most effective way to reform and improve the Council is to engage with it in a principled fashion," the official said.

"We know that the Council has the potential to be an important forum for those fighting tyranny and injustice around the world. By being present at the table, we seek to reform it and ensure it can live up to that potential," the official said.

The plan was first reported by the Associated Press.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce on Monday that the United States will return to the Geneva-based council as an observer, a senior State Department official said on Sunday.