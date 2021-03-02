The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US Treasury sanctions Iran-backed Houthi leaders

By REUTERS  
MARCH 2, 2021 17:48
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two military leaders of the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen, accusing them of prolonging the country's civil war and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted Mansur al-Sa’adi, the Houthi naval forces chief of staff, and Ahmad ‘Ali Ahsan al-Hamzi, the commander of Yemen’s Houthi-aligned Yemeni air force and air defense forces.
“The United States condemns the destruction of civilian sites by the Houthi militants designated today. These individuals command forces that are worsening the humanitarian crisis in Yemen,” director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control Andrea Gacki said in the statement.
The Treasury said the action was being taken under an executive order issued by then-president Barack Obama in 2012 that aims to freeze the assets of people threatening the peace, security or stability of Yemen.
The new sanctions were issued as President Joe Biden has withdrawn support for a Saudi Arabia-led military campaign in Yemen, declaring that the six-year war, widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, "has to end."
The Treasury said Iran has intensified the conflict by providing direct financial and materiel assistance to the Houthis, including small arms, missiles, explosives and unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, that have been used against the internationally recognized Yemeni government.
The Treasury said Sa’adi has received extensive training in Iran and helped smuggle weapons into Yemen, while Hamzi has acquired Iranian-made weapons for use in the civil war, including in drone strikes.
The action bans US persons from engaging in transactions with the Houthi leaders and blocks any property they may have under US jurisdiction.
Capitol rioters were not fake Trump supporters, FBI director says
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 06:06 PM
Three New York COVID-19 variants reported in Israel
Iran: IRGC vehicle attacked by Baluchi militants - state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 05:35 PM
Three media workers shot dead in eastern Afghanistan - gov't officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 05:14 PM
Coronavirus cabinet meeting begins being postponed three times
Palestinian Authority: We gave 200 COVID-19 vaccines to Jordan
Coronavirus: Special education to reopen in green, yellow, orange cities
German prosecutor gets complaint over journalist Jamal Khashoggi death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 03:31 PM
Netherlands postpones Qatar trade mission over World Cup worker concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 03:28 PM
Japan says woman dies after taking COVID vaccine, cause of death unclear
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 12:53 PM
Iraq receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 12:14 PM
Gorbachev to mark 90th birthday on Zoom as Putin lauds him
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2021 12:03 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Those recovered must also vaccinate - Health Min.
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,624 new cases, 5.2% of tests return positive
Kinneret rises by 1 cm, 48.5 cm below upper red line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by