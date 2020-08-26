US Treasury Secretary to testify before House coronavirus committee

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will appear before a US House of Representatives panel next week on the novel coronavirus crisis to discuss economic aid and stimulus programs, lawmakers said in a statement on Wednesday.The Sept. 1 hearing "will examine the urgent need for additional economic relief for children, workers, and families and the Administration's implementation of key stimulus programs," the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said in a statement.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });