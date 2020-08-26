The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US Treasury Secretary to testify before House coronavirus committee

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 26, 2020 14:46
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will appear before a US House of Representatives panel next week on the novel coronavirus crisis to discuss economic aid and stimulus programs, lawmakers said in a statement on Wednesday.The Sept. 1 hearing "will examine the urgent need for additional economic relief for children, workers, and families and the Administration's implementation of key stimulus programs," the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said in a statement.
NATO calls for fair Belarus elections, denies military buildup
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 02:36 PM
Ukraine gov't temporarily bans foreign entry ahead of Rosh Hashanah
Product found in insect repellent offers some protection against COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 02:21 PM
Berlin bans protest against coronavirus curbs
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 02:19 PM
US Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in UAE
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 01:40 PM
Number of Israeli tourists allowed into Greece doubles to 1,200
Protesters rounded up in Belarus; Nobel-winning writer due for questioning
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 12:12 PM
Thai police arrest pro-democracy demonstrators
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 12:09 PM
COVID-19 ward at Barzilai hospital full, patients sent to other hospitals
Japan researchers say ozone effective in neutralizing coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 11:13 AM
Explosive balloon found in southern Israel, no injuries reported
Shots fired during Wisconsin unrest over police shooting of Black man
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 09:49 AM
Afghanistan policewoman turned filmmaker wounded in gun attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 09:43 AM
9 east Jerusalem residents arrested for working for PA in Israel
116 Israelis detained at Kiev airport, 12 deported back home – report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by