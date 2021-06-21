The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US, UK, EU, Canada slap sanctions on Belarus over human rights abuses

By REUTERS  
JUNE 21, 2021 18:07
The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on more than a dozen Belarusian individuals and entities, the U.S. Treasury Department said, joining Britain, Canada and the European Union in applying pressure for human rights abuses and the erosion of democracy.
Belarus plunged into crisis last year when street protests erupted over what demonstrators said was a rigged presidential election.
Veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko has so far ridden out the storm with a crackdown. His grounding last month of a commercial airliner and arrest of a dissident blogger on board drew Western outrage.
The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted 16 people and five entities in response to the Lukashenko government's "escalating violence and repression, including its reckless forced diversion of a commercial Ryanair flight and arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich."
"The United States and its partners will not tolerate continued attacks on democracy and the ceaseless repression of independent voices in Belarus," Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in the statement.
Monday's action targeted close associates of Lukashenko, the Treasury said, including his press secretary and the chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly, the Belarusian Parliament’s upper house.
Also blacklisted were individuals and entities the Treasury accused of playing a role in the crackdown on peaceful protesters following the August presidential election.
Those hit with sanctions include: the State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus, the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus and the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the MVD of the Republic of Belarus.
Mikalai Karpiankou, Belarus’ deputy minister of internal affairs and the current commander of the internal troops, was also hit with sanctions, as was prosecutor general Andrei Ivanavich Shved.
Britain added several senior Belarusian officials and entities, including an exporter of oil products, to its sanctions list on Monday, part of a coordinated move with allies.
"The UK, in parallel with the US, Canada and EU, has imposed sanctions against seven individuals and one entity from the Belarusian regime in response to the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega following the unlawful diversion of Ryanair flight FR4978 in May 2021," a foreign office statement said.
"Four individuals and one entity have also been designated in response to the continued suppression of democracy and human rights in Belarus by Lukashenko and his regime." 


Tags European Union United States United Kingdom canada belarus Alexander Lukashenko
