US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday that Beijing should to cease military, diplomatic, economic pressure against Taiwan, after China's top diplomat called for improvements in US-China relations.

Yang Jiechi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party, said earlier in the day that the United States should stop meddling on "issues regarding China’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

Asked about the comments at a press briefing, Price said engagement with China could be expected when the United States was in lock step with allies and partners.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialog with Taiwan’s democratically elected leadership,” said Price.