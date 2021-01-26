The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US Vice President Harris receives second dose of coronavirus vaccine

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 26, 2021 23:02
US Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday at the National Institutes of Health near Washington.
YouTube temporarily suspends Trump lawyer Giuliani from partner program
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 11:05 PM
Coronavirus has infected over 100 million worldwide - Johns Hopkins
COVID-19 patient landed in Israel on Turkish Airlines flight from NY
Coronavirus in Israel: Death toll tops 4,500, 9.8% positivity rate
18 suspects arrested in the Shuafat for harming security forces
Mandelblit says Netanyahu must return the NIS 300K loan from his cousin
Health Ministry Deputy D-G Prof. Grotto indicted for reckless driving
Biden nominee vows to protect US networks from Huawei, ZTE
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 06:34 PM
Pfizer working on booster shot to protect against COVID-19 variants
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 06:19 PM
Gantz meets with COVID-19 experts to start planning for end of lockdown
Coronavirus Committee extends quarantine regulation for returning Israeli
Biden to reopen healthcare.gov as people lose coverage amid COVID-19
Moderna on track to deliver 100 mln COVID vaccine doses by first quarter
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 03:24 PM
Iran urges Biden to lift sanctions affecting medicines as it fights COVID
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 02:58 PM
Iran approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for use
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 01:33 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by