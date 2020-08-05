US wants to see 'untrusted' Chinese apps removed from US app stores

The United States wants to see 'untrusted' Chinese apps removed from US app stores, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, calling the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok and messenger app WeChat 'significant threats'.

Speaking at a news conference, Pompeo said the State Department would work with the Commerce Department and other US government agencies to also limit the ability of Chinese cloud service providers to collect, store, and process data and sensitive information in the United States.