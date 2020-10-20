The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US welcomes Russian offer to freeze warheads totals for nuclear pact

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 20, 2020 17:45
The last US-Russia strategic nuclear arms control pact appeared on track to win a one-year extension, as Washington on Tuesday welcomed a proposal by Moscow for such an extension if both sides freeze all nuclear warhead deployments for that period.
The apparent breakthrough, coming after months of difficult talks and two weeks before the U.S. presidential election, appeared to narrow the gap between the sides over the fate of the 2010 New START agreement, which is due to expire in February.
The demise of the treaty would lift all remaining restraints on deployments of strategic nuclear warheads and the missiles and bombers that carry them, fueling a post-Cold War arms race between the world's largest nuclear weapons powers.
The United States last week rejected a Russian offer to unconditionally extend the pact for one year, saying that any proposal that did not envisage freezing all nuclear warheads - both strategic and tactical - was a "non-starter".
But a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday suggested that the two countries' positions had moved closer.
"Russia is proposing to extend New START by one year and is ready together with the United States to make a political commitment to 'freeze' the number of nuclear warheads held by the parties for this period," it said.
State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus welcomed the Russian offer, saying in a statement that the United States appreciated Russia's "willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms control."
"The United States is prepared to meet immediately to finalize a verifiable agreement. We expect Russia to empower its diplomats to do the same," she said.
Her statement highlighted one of a number of questions the sides would have to resolve to pave the way to a one-year New START extension: how they would verify that the other was adhering to the warhead deployment freeze.
The treaty can be extended for up to five years beyond its Feb. 5 expiration with the agreement of the U.S. and Russian presidents.
Extending the pact would mark a rare bright spot in the fraught relationship between the two countries. Failure to do so would remove the main pillar maintaining the nuclear balance between them and add yet another element of tension.
The Russian foreign ministry said the warhead freeze and one-year extension would be possible if Washington did not make any additional demands. It said the extension would give the two sides time to discuss nuclear arms control in greater depth.
Moscow and Washington have been at odds over the treaty - and other arms control issues - despite several months of talks. The United States has called for China to be included in a broader treaty that would replace New START.
But China, whose nuclear arsenal is much smaller than those of Russia and the United States, has rejected that proposal.
Last year the United States pulled out of a Cold War-era arms control pact banning ground-launched nuclear and conventional ballistic and cruise missiles with a range of between 310 and 3,400 miles (500-5,500 km), citing Russian violations denied by Moscow. 
Large earthquake strikes Iceland -Icelandic Meteorological Office
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2020 05:48 PM
Gov't lifts restrictions on most red cities
Dr. Gabriela Barzin, advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu, has passed away
Gantz and Kochavi visit Gaza Division, examine current IDF activity
Corona cabinet meeting postponed, reopening classrooms debates continue
UAE submits official request to open an embassy in Israel
Large funeral held in Jerusalem violating coronavirus regulations
Iran reports record 5,039 new daily COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2020 02:32 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 772
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2020 02:30 PM
Danish submarine killer caught after prison escape
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2020 02:27 PM
Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit record high of 16,319
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2020 02:26 PM
Clalit clinic workers declare labor dispute, prepare for strike
Daily figure of Israelis returning to work twice number of unemployed
Appeal of conversion therapy rabbi convicted of sexual offenses accepted
Malaysia reports 862 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2020 01:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by