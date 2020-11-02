The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US whistleblower Edward Snowden to seek Russian citizenship

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 08:14
MOSCOW- US whistleblower Edward Snowden will apply for Russian citizenship in addition to his US citizenship, he said on Monday.
Snowden, 37, fled the United States and was given asylum in Russia after leaking secret files in 2013 that revealed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the US National Security Agency where he was a contractor."After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our son. That's why, in this era of pandemics and closed borders, we're applying for dual US-Russian citizenship," he wrote on Twitter.
His lawyer in Russia said last month that Snowden had been granted permanent residency rights.
11 prisoners confirmed as infected with coronavirus
Blue and White minister: Such a government can't continue
Tanzania police arrest main opposition party leader ahead of protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/02/2020 08:08 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 649 infected, 3.1% of tests return positive
Coronavirus: Germany records 12,097 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/02/2020 06:33 AM
Coronavirus: India records 45,231, total rises to 8.23 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/02/2020 06:27 AM
Turkey earthquake death toll hits 81, rescue efforts continue
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/02/2020 06:20 AM
Judge orders USPS to reinforce 'extraordinary measures' ballot policy
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/02/2020 05:31 AM
Coronavirus: Mexico records 4,430 new cases, 142 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/02/2020 03:07 AM
Britain's Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/02/2020 02:35 AM
WHO chief says he is identified as contact of COVID-19 positive person
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/02/2020 01:03 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil records 10,100 new cases, 190 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/01/2020 11:37 PM
Hosen L'Israel (Israel Resilience) Party director general to step down
Coronavirus in Israel: 392 test positive, five dead
COVID-19 mandatory isolation period to be shortened from 14 days to 12
