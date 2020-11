"We'll ensure equitable distribution, and we'll work tightly with our governors," Azar said, using the same process the government used with remdesivir, a drug used to treat people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Azar said health officials and Lily were exploring other ways to give the treatment outside hospitals, including outpatient infusion centers.

WASHINGTON - US Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday the US government would ensure equitable distribution of Eli Lilly's antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients, starting first with hospitals and areas where there are many cases.