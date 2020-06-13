The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US's Pompeo plans to meet Chinese officials in Hawaii -Politico

By REUTERS  
JUNE 13, 2020 05:14
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to travel to Hawaii to meet with Chinese government officials, Politico reported on Friday, citing two unnamed sources.
Pompeo, who has been vocal in criticizing China on a range of issues from the origins of the coronavirus pandemic to its Hong Kong policy to the treatment of its ethnic and religious minorities, was planning the trip "quietly" and the arrangements were not finalized, Politico said.The US State Department and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Relations between the world's two biggest economies have deteriorated in recent months, and US President Donald Trump has said he could even sever relations.
Pompeo said last week that China could have prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people around the world by being more transparent about the coronavirus and accused it of refusing to share information.
He said last month Chinese plans to impose national security laws on Hong Kong would be the "death knell" for the former British colony's autonomy.
China reports 11 new confirmed, 7 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for June 12
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 04:25 AM
Mexico reports record tally of 5,222 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 04:15 AM
Man charged with threatening to torch African American church in Virginia
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/13/2020 03:03 AM
France calls on US to withdraw measures targeting ICC
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 09:27 PM
French coronavirus 24-hour death toll under 30 for 3rd day in a row
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 09:07 PM
Trump says police choke holds should be banned in most instances
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 09:05 PM
US CDC reports 2,016,027 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 09:00 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.57 million, death toll at 421,641
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 07:34 PM
New York's Cuomo ties state funding to police changes to fight racism
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 07:33 PM
Italy's coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 34,223
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 07:32 PM
Bennet: Government trying to buy calm from Hamas inmates with cakes
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/12/2020 07:22 PM
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old IDF soldier
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/12/2020 06:51 PM
Fire onboard docked French nuclear submarine under control
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 06:23 PM
UK death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 202 to 41,481
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2020 05:25 PM
Gantz, ministers meet to discuss West Bank settlements
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/12/2020 05:02 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by