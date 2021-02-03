Coronavirus in Israel: 'Only vaccinated teachers should teach in school'

Only teachers who are vaccinated should teach in classrooms, officials recommended during a Wednesday coronavirus cabinet meeting, while those unvaccinated should continue to teach through zoom, Ynet reported.At this stage, it is unclear whether the move has legal feasibility. Data from the Health Ministry illustrate that only 53% of teaching staff received the first dose of the vaccine (27% the second), even though they were included on the ministry's priority committee, Ynet reported.The experts also recommended allowing prayers in fresh air for more than 20 people, provided that the participants are already vaccinated.