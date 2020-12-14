Venezuela says at least 20 dead in shipwreck, one person detained

CARACAS - At least 20 people died when a boat sank off the eastern Venezuelan coast over the weekend and the vessel's owner has been arrested, the country's chief prosecutor said on Monday.The government of President Nicolas Maduro initially said it had found 14 bodies floating off shore from Guiria in the state of Sucre, a frequent departure point for migrants fleeing their Venezuela's economic crisis to the neighboring island nation of Trinidad and Tobago.Prosecutor Tarek Saab wrote on Twitter that 56-year-old Luis Martinez had been arrested and that the case had been assigned to prosecutors specializing in human trafficking.