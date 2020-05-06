The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
American detained in Venezuela says he planned to capture president

"Donald Trump is the direct chief of this invasion," Maduro said in televised comments, after the video of Denman was broadcast.

By REUTERS  
MAY 6, 2020 21:20
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a session of the National Constituent Assembly at Palacio Federal Legislativo in Caracas, Venezuela August 10, 2017 (photo credit: UESLEI MARCELINO/REUTERS)
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a session of the National Constituent Assembly at Palacio Federal Legislativo in Caracas, Venezuela August 10, 2017
(photo credit: UESLEI MARCELINO/REUTERS)
Venezuelan state television broadcast on Wednesday a video of captured American Luke Denman, in which he said he was instructed to seize control of Caracas' airport and bring in a plane to fly President Nicolas Maduro to the United States.

Venezuelan authorities on Monday arrested Denman, another US citizen Airan Berry, and 11 other "terrorists" in what Maduro has called a failed plot coordinated with Washington to enter the country via the Caribbean coast and oust him.

"Donald Trump is the direct chief of this invasion," Maduro said in televised comments, after the video of Denman was broadcast.

US President Donald Trump has denied involvement. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the US government would use "every tool" to secure the Americans return, if they were being held in Venezuela.

Denman, 34, in the video statement from an undisclosed location, answered questions from a person off-camera speaking in English. Denman said his mission was to secure the airport and establish outer security, though it was unclear how they planned to get Maduro on a plane.

In March, the US Department of Justice charged Maduro and a dozen other current and former Venezuelan officials with "narco-terrorism" and the Trump administration offered a reward of $15 million for information leading to his arrest.

"I was helping Venezuelans take back control of their country," Denman said in the video.

Denman and Berry are former special operations forces members who had been working with Jordan Goudreau, an American military veteran who leads a Florida-based security company called Silvercorp USA.  Maduro said he will seek extradition from the United States of Goudreau for allegedly helping organize the failed coup.


