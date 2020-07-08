The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Venezuela top court ousts leaders of Guaido's party ahead of vote

By REUTERS  
JULY 8, 2020 00:34
CARACAS - Venezuela's pro-government supreme court on Tuesday ousted the leaders of opposition leader Juan Guaido's Popular Will political party, the latest in a series of interventions in opposition parties ahead of Dec. 6 legislative elections.

Guaido - who invoked his position as congress' speaker to assume an interim presidency in early 2019, arguing President Nicolas Maduro rigged his re-election - has called on opposition parties to boycott the December vote due to expected tampering by the unpopular Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse.

The court named a politician who was expelled from Popular Will earlier this year under accusations of being a shadow ally of the ruling Socialist Party as the new party leader, a move that mirrors its interventions in the Democratic Action and First Justice opposition parties last month.

It has also named directors to the National Electoral Council (CNE), a responsibility the constitution ascribes to the National Assembly. The new CNE leadership proceeded to increase the number of seats in parliament to 277, from 167 currently, citing a population increase in a country where some 5 million people have emigrated to escape crushing poverty.

Leopoldo Lopez, Voluntad Popular's leader, said the party would not obey "dictatorial impositions."

"Our posture is that we cannot fight for free elections while participating in electoral frauds and farses," Lopez wrote on Twitter.

A loss of control of parliament by the opposition could complicate Guaido's international standing. He is recognized as Venezuela's legitimate leader by dozens of western democracies, including the United States and much of Latin America and Europe. 
Israel’s Judo team begins quarantine after member has COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 12:16 AM
Beitar Illit mayor against lockdown: Will turn us into a COVID-19 hotspot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 11:59 PM
US will restrict visas for some Chinese officials over Tibet - Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 11:57 PM
Netanyahu: Summer camps must be closed immediately – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 11:43 PM
US withdrawal from WHO to take effect July 2021 - UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 11:28 PM
Turkey says six killed in bomb attack near Syria border
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 10:47 PM
Turkey, Italy agree Libya needs political solution
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 10:43 PM
Investigators identify remains of one of 43 students missing in Mexico
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 10:32 PM
Teacher infected with COVID-19, kids at 3 kindergartens enter quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 10:29 PM
Philippines' Duterte tells citizens not to fear anti-terror bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 10:28 PM
Man drowns at Tel Aviv beach
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 09:21 PM
496 IDF personnel infected with coronavirus since beginning of outbreak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 09:06 PM
French coronavirus death toll up 13 at 29,933
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 08:31 PM
Six test positive for COVID-19 at a Kiryat Bialik retirement home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 08:10 PM
WHO experts to travel to China at weekend to study COVID-19 origins
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 08:06 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by