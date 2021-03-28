The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido tests positive for COVID-19

By REUTERS  
MARCH 28, 2021 08:30
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has mild symptoms.
Guaido said on his Twitter account that he is in isolation and expressed concern about the number of infections in the country.
"I want to express my solidarity with the thousands of Venezuelans suffering during the pandemic," Guaido wrote on Twitter. "Today we all have a relative or acquaintance affected by COVID-19."
Dozens of countries have backed Guaido as interim president of Venezuela following Maduro's re-election in 2018 in a vote Western governments called a sham.
The opposition leader added that he considered the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines to Venezuela urgent.
Venezuela has received 700,000 doses, of which 500,000 were donated by China's Sinopharm and the rest are Russia's Sputnik V. Opposition leaders are separately negotiating to buy vaccines via the COVAX program using funds frozen in the United States.
Venezuela's official figures as of Saturday showed 155,663 cases of coronavirus and 1,555 deaths, though opposition critics say the actual figure is likely higher due to limited testing.


Tags Venezuela Juan Guaidó Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Top US military officers to condemn violence by Myanmar security forces
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2021 03:21 AM
Two Sudanese attempt to cross into Israel from Lebanon
Convoy of fleeing civilians ambushed in besieged Mozambique town
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2021 01:24 AM
World-renowned chef Shalom Kadosh assaulted, suspect arrested - police
Five killed, dozens injured in anti-Modi protests in Bangladesh
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 09:44 PM
Three dead in Lebanon clashes after fugitive killed at Baalbek checkpoint
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 09:31 PM
Three injured in a shooting at Jisr al-Zarqa - report
Loud bang heard in Damascus amid operation to clear explosives
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 07:00 PM
Ship stranded in Suez Canal has moved but unclear when it will be freed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 06:45 PM
Myanmar army launches air strikes on Karen village - ethnic armed group
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 06:39 PM
Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia accuse soldiers of abuses
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 05:39 PM
35-year-old Palestinian dies in car crash on Highway 90 - report
26-year-old in severe condition after crashing ATV near Jerusalem -police
China announces sanctions on individuals, entities in US, Canada
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 04:25 PM
US Afghanistan envoy heads to Turkey to push talks to end conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/27/2021 04:04 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by