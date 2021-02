"Since announcing the founding of the party, we have seen support and admiration from tens of thousands of Israelis," said Yatom who explained that the reason the party would not run was due to lack of budget and failure to connect to other parties.

Yatom also called on leaders of other parties in the left to unite under the leadership of Lapid.

