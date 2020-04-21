The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Victim toll in Canada's worst mass shooting rises to 23-police

By REUTERS  
APRIL 21, 2020 22:58
The victim toll from the worst mass shooting in Canadian history has risen to 23 from previously reported 19, federal police said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have said they expected the number of victims to rise as they investigate the 16 crime scenes that were part of the spree of murders, several of which included burnt-out homes.
The gunman, who at one point masqueraded as an RCMP officer and also painstakingly disguised his car to look like a police cruiser, shattered the peace of rural communities in the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia during a 13-hour rampage that started late on Saturday, authorities said on Sunday.
He was shot by police at noon on Sunday.
Likud, Blue and White discuss future endeavors to combat coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/21/2020 11:38 PM
CDC data on US coronavirus death toll incorrect, withdrawn
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 10:49 PM
McConnell: Bipartisan agreement reached on coronavirus relief bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 10:23 PM
US coronavirus cases surpass 800,000 – tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 10:21 PM
IDF reports 116 coronavirus cases, 1,035 soldiers in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/21/2020 10:16 PM
Minister Deri signs wavier exempting businesses from paying property tax
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/21/2020 10:06 PM
Man kills 9 people in mass shooting in southern Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 09:47 PM
US Congress coronavirus relief bill provides $321b. for small businesses
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 09:37 PM
Gaza Health Ministry reports two new coronavirus cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/21/2020 08:09 PM
Netanyahu supports Independence Day lockdown
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/21/2020 08:00 PM
Coronavirus: Turkey's death toll rises to 2,259, total cases to 95,591
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 07:20 PM
Coronavirus: Trump, Johnson agree on need for coordinated response
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 06:49 PM
New York governor says to 'tell the truth' in meeting with Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 06:36 PM
Despite coronavirus, Independence Day to feature fireworks
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/21/2020 05:41 PM
Coronavirus: Turkey to target return to normal in May, says Erdogan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 05:20 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by