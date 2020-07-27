The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after coronavirus outbreak

By REUTERS  
JULY 27, 2020 07:49
HANOI, July 27 - Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from the central city of Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said on Monday.
The evacuation will take at least four days with domestic airlines operating approximately 100 flights daily from Danang to 11 Vietnamese cities, the government said in a statement.
The Southeast Asian country was back on high alert after the government on Saturday confirmed its first community infections since April, and another three cases on Sunday, all in the tourism hot spot of Danang.
Hong Kong to ban all restaurant dining, mandate masks outdoors
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 07:43 AM
China takes over US consulate premises in Chengdu as ties worsen
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 07:21 AM
Mosque near Ramallah torched in suspected price-tag attack - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 07:10 AM
Rami Levy and Lahav LR Real Estate team up to buy Delek gas station chain
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 05:22 AM
Mexico reports 5,480 new coronavirus cases, 306 deaths - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 03:25 AM
White House, Senate Republicans reach agreement on coronavirus aid bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 02:37 AM
Germany rejects Trump's proposal to let Russia back into G7
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 01:10 AM
Two prisoners at Ramon test positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 12:47 AM
Brazil death toll tops 87,000 - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 12:32 AM
Hezbollah says all-out war with Israel unlikely in coming months
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 12:10 AM
Israel's Bus Drivers Union reps meet to discuss outline of strike
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 10:54 PM
2-year-old in serious condition after tragic car accident near Nazareth
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 09:32 PM
Coronavirus update: Death toll nears 470; 98 people are intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 08:13 PM
IDF drone falls in Lebanese territory
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 08:07 PM
Israeli soccer set to return on August 29 as planned
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/26/2020 08:00 PM
